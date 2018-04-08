ATLANTA (AP) — An Atlanta high school once attended by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. has unveiled the architectural renderings of the renovated school.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that Atlanta Public Schools superintendent Meria Carstarphen commemorated the 50th anniversary of King’s assassination with unveiling two drawings of the renovated David T. Howard school in a blog post this week. King attended the school from 1936 to 1940 before it closed in 1976.

The drawings depicted how the district plans to transform the old school into a new Howard Middle School. It’ll be the future home for Inman Middle School.

The Atlanta school board is expected to vote Monday on a construction management contract. The project could cost around $46 million.

The district plans to use Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax to pay for the project, whose total cost is roughly $52 million.