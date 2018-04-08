ATLANTA (AP) — An Atlanta high school once attended by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. has unveiled the architectural renderings of the renovated school.

Atlanta Public Schools superintendent Meria Carstarphen commemorated the 50th anniversary of King’s assassination with two drawings of the renovated David T. Howard school this week, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported . King attended the school from 1936 to 1940 before it closed in 1976.

In Carstarphen’s blog post , the drawings depicted how the district plans to transform the old school into a new Howard Middle School. It’ll be the future home for Inman Middle School.

The Atlanta school board is expected to vote Monday on a construction management contract. The project could cost around $46 million.

The district plans to use Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax to pay for the project, whose total cost is roughly $52 million.

Carstarphen said the renovation should provide a “much-needed relief” to the Inman being overcrowded while “while preserving one of our school system’s most iconic structures.”

She said that the Howard renovation will include bio-retention cells to filter surface runoff, pedestrian and bicycle routes from the Beltline Eastside Trail and Freedom Parkway Trail, and additional parking spaces for staff and visitors.

Along with King, other notable former students who attended the school include former Atlanta mayor Maynard Jackson, NBA hall-of-famer Walt “Clyde” Frazier, former Atlanta police chief Eldrin Bell, Olympian Mildred McDaniel Singleton and real estate entrepreneur Herman Russell.