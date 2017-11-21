KEOKUK, Iowa (AP) — Prosecutors want to move out of Lee County the trial of a boarding school owner on sex abuse and other charges.

A motion filed Friday in Lee County South District Court cited pretrial publicity in seeking a new location for the trial of Ben Trane. He’s pleaded not guilty to charges of sexual abuse, sexual exploitation and child endangerment. Court records don’t list a date for a hearing or ruling on the motion. Trane’s trial is scheduled to begin Dec. 12.

Investigators allege Trane used his position at the for-profit Midwest Academy in Keokuk to pursue sexual relationships with teenage students while keeping others in solitary confinement.