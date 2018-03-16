POLSON, Mont. (AP) — The Montana Legislature is replacing its current email system with one that will help lawmakers comply with open records requests.
The Missoulian reports the new email has an automatic archive system that will retain legislators’ emails for five years after their terms end to comply with state law.
Lee Newspapers of Montana reported in January 2017 that state employee emails were not being stored in the state archives.
Susan Fox, executive director of the Legislative Services Division, told members of the Legislative Council on Thursday that if lawmakers don’t use the new system they are still responsible for retaining email messages about state business.
The new system will have additional storage and will cost just under $12,000 a year for the next three years. The current system would have cost $54,000 a year by 2020.
