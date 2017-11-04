PHOENIX (AP) — A former Arizona appeals court judge has been appointed as the executive director of a commission that investigates complaints against judges.
Margaret Downie is the new leader of the Arizona Commission on Judicial Conduct.
She previously served 20 years as a judge in Arizona.
Before serving as a judge on the Arizona Court of Appeals, Downie worked as a Maricopa County Superior Court judge.
Most Read Stories
- Temps drop 10 degrees in an hour ahead of Friday morning's Seattle-area snow VIEW
- Amazon chief Jeff Bezos cashes in $1 billion in stock
- Seattle home prices are so high partly because barely anyone is selling, despite chance for big profits
- Funko stock plunges in 'worst first-day return for an IPO in 17 years'
- 7 Seattle-area restaurant and bar closures, plus 2 spots with time left to say goodbye
Downie also worked previously in the State Bar of Arizona’s discipline department.
She replaces George Riemer, who retired as the commission’s leader on Tuesday.
The commission examines complaints against judges on Arizona’s appeals courts, superior courts within counties and municipal and justice courts.