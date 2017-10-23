ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York volunteer firefighters who have been diagnosed with certain cancers will be eligible for health care benefits under a new state law.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Sunday that he had signed legislation that will provide the benefit to the nearly 100,000 New Yorkers who serve as volunteers with fire companies across the state.

Volunteer firefighters injured in the line of duty are currently eligible for accidental disability and death benefits through Workers’ Compensation. Under the new law, as of Jan. 1, 2019 firefighters will also be eligible to receive health benefits to support treatments for certain cancers.

Among the types of cancers covered under the law are lung, prostate, breast, urinary and melanoma if the firefighter meets certain eligibility requirements.