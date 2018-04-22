AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A leading Democrat hopes a new law will increase the number of highly skilled workers in Maine.
The law uses federal welfare funds to fund a new program to help low-income families pursue post-secondary degrees or credentials.
Individuals eligible for the program would have to have an income at or below 185 percent of the federal poverty level. The degree would also have to be in a field where the job outlook is at least average, as defined by the Department of Labor.
Democratic House Speaker Sara Gideon said the law will address Maine’s pressing workforce shortage.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Former Mariners reliever Danny Farquhar 'stable but in critical condition' after passing out in dugout
- UPDATE: Throw out romaine lettuce from SW Arizona, CDC warns as E. coli spreads
- Miss America 2005 marries same-sex partner in Alabama
- Verne Troyer, Mini-Me from ‘Austin Powers’ films, has died
- Sessions told White House that Rosenstein's firing could prompt his departure, too
The bill went into law Tuesday without Republican Gov. Paul LePage’s signature.