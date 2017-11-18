BANGOR, Maine (AP) — Maine agriculture officials say they have reached an agreement with United Farmer Veterans of Maine to promote agricultural products grown by the state’s veterans.

The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry says the promotion will include a new “MaineGrown by Vets” label. The agriculture department and veterans group say they’ve also reached agreement to mutually market the new label.

Supporters of the new label say it will give Maine veterans a chance to showcase their products “as a veteran produced product off a veteran owned farm in Maine.”