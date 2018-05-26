WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A new state website can assist residents in Wichita and Sedgwick County to find jobs that are in the greatest demand and show how much they pay and where and how much training is necessary.

The Wichita Eagle reports that the Kansas Career Navigator website has information updated on the 10 most in-demand jobs in the state as well as in each of its more than 100 counties.

The website also provides information on current openings, the education or training required for them, and where residents can get such training and how much it’ll cost.

The site is the product of the state Department of Labor, Commerce and Education, as well as the Kansas Board of Regents.

Business and education innovation Executive Director Diane DeBacker says the site can also help high school students considering careers.

Information from: The Wichita (Kan.) Eagle, http://www.kansas.com