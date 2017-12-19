LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas volleyball team will have to wait at least another year to move into a new home.
Associate athletic director Jim Marchiony said Tuesday the volleyball portion of a $350 million fund-raising campaign to upgrade the university’s athletic facilities is on hold for a year.
The Lawrence Journal-World reports that Marchiony said the delay will help Kansas build a state-of-the-art arena for the volleyball team and its fans. He said supporters didn’t want to rush the project or interfere with the team’s schedule.
The university announced in September that Stu Horejsi, a longtime benefactor, and his family had pledged $10 million for the volleyball renovations. The plan is to demolish the existing gym and replace it with one that increases seating from 1,300 to 3,000.
___
Information from: Lawrence (Kan.) Journal-World, http://www.ljworld.com