WELLINGTON, Kan. (AP) — Leaders of a new children’s home in Wellington say they hope it will help alleviate the shortage of beds for foster children in Kansas.

The Wichita Eagle reports when AAHN had its ribbon cutting in May, it already housed 11 children. The home has beds for 28 children ages 10 to 18.

Children will come from across the state but priority at the privately-operated shelter will be given to those near Wellington to make family visitation easier. It is an emergency shelter that will house children brought in by law enforcement for a 72-hour stay.

A spokeswoman for the Kansas Department of Children and Families says the new 28 beds will provide much-needed resources for children and their families. Currently, the state has more than 7,500 children in foster care.

