CLINTWOOD, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam says 40 new IT support jobs are coming to southwest Virginia.

Northam said Friday that Science Applications International Corporation plans to hire for a service center in Dickenson County as part of the company’s contract with the state IT agency.

Dickenson County is one of the poorest counties in the state. SAIC is a major government contractor.

The Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority is providing a loan to secure and build a space for SAIC’s service center.