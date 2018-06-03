RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A tile manufacturer says it plans to spend $900,000 to expand its operation on Virginia’s Eastern Shore.
Gov. Ralph Northam announced last week that New Ravenna plans to create 31 new jobs.
The company makes glass and stone mosaics for residential and commercial installations.
New Ravenna will be eligible for state aid through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program, which provides consulting and funding for companies that create new jobs. The company will also participate in a two-year state run program designed to help companies export their product internationally.
