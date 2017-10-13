TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s bear hunt is heading into its final days with fewer bruins bagged this year compared to last.

Hunters killed 151 black bears as of Thursday, compared to 432 during the first four days of the hunt in 2016. The hunt ends Saturday.

The six-day hunt began Monday in eight counties. The first three days were reserved for bow hunting, while hunting with bows and muzzle-loading guns is allowed during the last three days.

State parks and wildlife management areas are open to hunting in Hunterdon, Morris, Sussex and Warren counties, and in areas of Bergen, Mercer, Passaic and Somerset counties.