TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey voters are electing a new Legislature along with Republican Gov. Chris Christie’s replacement.

All 120 seats in the Democrat-led Legislature are up for a vote on Tuesday.

Democrats currently hold 52 of 80 Assembly seats and 24 of 40 Senate seats. Experts say they do not expect a change in party control, in part, because of how district seats have been drawn. Democrats also outnumber Republicans by nearly 900,000 voters across the state.

This year’s contests have seen record spending in southern New Jersey’s 3rd Legislative District, where Democratic Senate President Steve Sweeney is facing Republican rival Fran Grenier, who is backed by the state’s largest teachers union.

The Election Law Enforcement Commission says the contest is the most expensive in state history with at least $15 million being spent.

Sweeney drew the anger of the New Jersey Education Association last year after he declined to hold a vote on a union-backed constitutional amendment to require quarterly pension payments.

The state Senate race in the Atlantic City-based 2nd District also is among the most closely watched. Democratic incumbent state Sen. Colin Bell faces Republican Assemblyman Chris Brown.

Bell was recently sworn into office after the death this summer of Democratic state Sen. Jim Whelan. Brown currently represents the district in the Assembly.

New Jersey’s off-year elections have drawn low turnout in the past. In 2013, when Christie coasted to re-election against Democratic state Sen. Barbara Buono, turnout was under 40 percent.

Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.