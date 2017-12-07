LEONIA, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey town plans to close its streets to nonresidents during rush hour to curtail traffic.

WABC-TV reports Leonia officials say the town sees increased traffic when there’s a delay on the nearby George Washington Bridge. Emergency construction on the bridge on Wednesday caused motorists to use their GPS systems to find shortcuts and that crowded Leonia’s streets.

Officials say the congestion makes it difficult for emergency personnel to travel through the town.

Beginning Jan. 15, Leonia will close access to local streets during the morning and afternoon rush hours. Residents will receive special stickers for their vehicles and violators will be fined.