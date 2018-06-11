TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey officials have agreed to a $1.4 million settlement in the decade-long case of a former state trooper who says he was punished for reporting discrimination.

Brian Royster first claimed in 2005 he was denied promotions and given unfair assignments after he attempted to report a pattern of discrimination. NJ.com reports Royster claimed the unfair treatment lead him to develop the inflammatory bowel disease known as ulcerative colitis.

A jury awarded him $1.06 million in 2012, but an appeals court reversed the verdict in 2015. The New Jersey Supreme Court reinstated a partial verdict of $500,000 plus interest last year on discrimination claims.

The state Attorney General’s Office didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Royster said Monday the Supreme Court decision prompted him to settle the remaining allegations.

