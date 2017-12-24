ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Police in Atlantic City seized more than 5,200 bags of heroin and arrested two men while investigating citizens’ tips about drug sales.

Detectives stopped the men as they were getting out of a car Friday. Police say the driver, 58-year-old Michael Stewart, of Atlantic City, had seven bricks of heroin, or 350 individual bags. His passenger, 46-year-old Peter Whitted, also of Atlantic City, had 11 bricks of heroin, 550 individual bags.

A detective working with a K-9 dog obtained a search warrant and removed 87 more heroin bricks (4,350 bags) from the car.

Stewart and Whitted are being held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility on charges of possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession with the intent to distribute. It wasn’t immediately known if they’re represented by lawyers.