MAYS LANDING, N.J. (AP) — The top medical examiner in New Jersey has decided to uphold his office’s ruling of suicide in a 2015 death despite protests from the family.

Eighteen-year-old Tiffany Valiante of Mays Landing was killed by a New Jersey Transit train in July 2015 in Galloway Township. Investigators concluded that she jumped in front of the train, but her family alleges foul play.

State medical examiner Andrew Falzon agreed to reopen the case last year and reviewed new evidence including reports by the prosecutor’s office and a family investigator.

NJ.com reports that Falzon said in a March 5 letter that his examination “supports the investigation’s original conclusion that the manner of death be deemed a suicide.”

D’Amato said the family was frustrated and angry and considering a challenge in federal court.

