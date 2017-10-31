PERTH AMBOY, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a New Jersey man accused of gunning down his sister has been arrested trying to enter Canada with a handgun.
The Canadian Border Patrol apprehended 34-year-old Arun Aftab of Perth Amboy on Monday.
Earlier in the day, police found his 32-year-old sister, Urooj, shot to death in their home.
Aftab is charged with murder and weapons offenses. He’s is currently held in Canada and it’s not immediately known if he has a lawyer pending an extradition hearing.
Most Read Stories
- 'He had the biggest heart in the world': Former Huskies sack king Daniel Te’o-Nesheim dead at age 30
- Seahawks trade for Houston left tackle Duane Brown, sending cornerback Jeremy Lane to the Texans WATCH
- First guilty plea, indictment of Trump aides in Russia probe VIEW
- What the national media are saying about Wilson, Watson and the Seahawks' dramatic win over the Texans
- Telling his teammates, ‘Have no fear,’ Seattle’s Russell Wilson finishes one of his finest hours | Larry Stone