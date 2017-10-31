PERTH AMBOY, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a New Jersey man accused of gunning down his sister has been arrested trying to enter Canada with a handgun.

The Canadian Border Patrol apprehended 34-year-old Arun Aftab of Perth Amboy on Monday.

Earlier in the day, police found his 32-year-old sister, Urooj, shot to death in their home.

Aftab is charged with murder and weapons offenses. He’s is currently held in Canada and it’s not immediately known if he has a lawyer pending an extradition hearing.