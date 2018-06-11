TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Calling it a dream come true and with plans to lay down New Jersey’s first sports bet Thursday, Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation Monday allowing the state’s casinos and racetracks to take wagers.

“We’re finally making the dream of legalized sports betting a reality for New Jersey,” Murphy said in a statement.

Murphy signed the new law four days after the Democrat-led Legislature sent it to him, making New Jersey the second state after Delaware to allow sports wagering since the Supreme Court decision that cleared the way for such gambling.

Dennis Drazin, the operator of Monmouth Park Racetrack in Oceanport, near the Jersey shore, says Murphy will place the first bet on Thursday. A spokesman for Murphy declined to say what wager Murphy would be making.

Drazin called it a “great day” for the state and praised Murphy’s “swift” action, though lawmakers had called on him to act immediately last week.

Three weeks ago, New Jersey prevailed in a Supreme Court case that struck down a federal law limiting sports betting to just four states.

Now, any state is free to adopt laws legalizing it. Analysts expect most to do so.

Beyond Monmouth Park, other first-day movers would likely include Atlantic City’s Borgata casino. It indicated late Thursday it would wait for Murphy to act.