TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy named a long-time state government insider as his gun-safety adviser.
The Democratic governor said that Bill Castner will serve as senior adviser on firearms. Murphy made the announcement Monday alongside former NASA astronaut Mark Kelly and one-time Rep. Gabrielle Giffords.
Castner is a former chief counsel to former Gov. Jon Corzine and previously served as the top aide to the Democrat-led Assembly.
The announcement comes as Murphy pushes for strengthening the state’s already-tough gun laws. Castner is expected to pursue litigation focused on reducing gun crime.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Gina Haspel, nominee to head CIA, sought to withdraw over questions about her role in terror interrogations
- Robocalls flooding your cellphone? Here’s how to fight them
- At Nike, revolt led by women leads to exodus of male executives
- John McCain shares memories with friends; White House told current plan for funeral excludes Trump
- Officials: 26 homes, 4 other buildings destroyed by volcano VIEW
He is currently a top lobbyist for the state’s biggest health insurer, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield.
Castner will work without a state salary for 60 days. Murphy says further expenses will be covered through “existing state resources.”