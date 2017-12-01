BARNEGAT LIGHT, New Jersey (AP) — Federal fishing regulators say they’ve closed a New Jersey fishery that targets a popular species of flatfish through the end of the year.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says the summer flounder fishery in the state must close because fishermen have hit their quota. Regulators previously shut down the summer flounder fishery in Rhode Island.

The state of New Jersey has also shut down the flounder fishery. The state is one of the biggest producers of the fish, which is sold as food in restaurants, super markets and seafood markets.

American fishermen caught nearly 8 million pounds of summer flounder last year. The majority came to the docks in North Carolina, Virginia and Rhode Island as well as New Jersey.