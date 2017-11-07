ASBURY PARK, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey is set to trade its brash-talking Republican governor, a friend and early supporter of Donald Trump, for a former diplomat with an at-times folksy demeanor promising to be on the vanguard of opposing the Republican president.

Wednesday marks the first day of Democratic Gov.-elect Phil Murphy’s transition to one of the country’s most powerful governorships, taking over for the term-limited Republican incumbent Chris Christie.

The former Goldman Sachs executive and Obama administration ambassador to Germany was outright on Tuesday during his victory speech at Convention Hall in Asbury Park about how much he plans to push back against the Trump administration.

“With Donald Trump in the White House, Jeff Sessions as attorney general, polluters running the EPA, zealots heading the Department of Education and Steve Bannon holding Republicans in Congress hostage, governors will have never mattered more,” Murphy said.

Murphy’s early indication that he’ll stand up to Trump comes as Democrat-leaning New Jersey seemed to repudiate the two-term governor whose approval ratings have been in the teens.

“New Jersey sent an unmistakable message to the entire nation — we are better than this,” Murphy said, pointing to Trump and citing specifically the “demonizing” of immigrants and “mean-spirited” efforts to take health care away from some voters.

Murphy’s victory came as Virginia also picked a new governor, Democrat Ralph Northam. The results marked the first statewide Democratic wins during Trump’s administration after Democrats failed to win special congressional races earlier this year.

The Christie-Trump focus combined with the nearly 900,000-voter registration advantage Democrats have over Republicans in New Jersey and Murphy’s huge cash advantage had Guadagno running as an underdog in a state that she helped govern as Christie’s deputy for the past eight years.

Guadagno congratulated Murphy, telling her supporters to clap for him after they began booing him.

“It was a great race,” she said. “We left no stone unturned, and we would not have done it any differently.”

Christie was once one of the brightest stars in the GOP, regularly going onto late-night talk shows and winning re-election in 2013 handily over his Democratic rival. That began to change after the 2013 George Washington Bridge lane-closing scandal and snowballed after he angered voters by spending time out of the state for his presidential run in 2016.

The two men also have sharply different styles, with Christie famously shouting down voters. He quarreled with a woman on Election Day over a local political issue. Even in attacking the Trump administration on Tuesday, Murphy later promised to work with the White House where he found common ground.

Christie said that he spoke to Murphy after his win Tuesday and promised him his administration’s full support to help ahead of his swearing-in on Jan. 16.

