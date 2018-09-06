WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey university has indefinitely suspended all of it fraternities and sororities for what school officials say was an inadequate response to some “serious conduct violations.”

The Asbury Park Press reports that all non-educational activities sponsored by Monmouth University’s seven fraternities and nine sororities have been canceled, including parties, recruitment efforts and community service events.

University President Grey Dimenna says the suspensions were a “pro-active” move.

Dimenna says he and college Vice President Mary Anne Nagy met with leaders of the school’s Greek Senate earlier this summer to discuss conduct violations like hazing and drug abuse. Dimenna says he told them to submit a preliminary plan to change the current culture of fraternities and sororities.

Ultimately, Dimenna says the submitted draft plan fell short of expectations, prompting the suspension.

