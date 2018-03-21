TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jerseyans are bracing for the fourth major storm to hit the state in three weeks, another nor’easter that was expected to drop up to 18 inches of snow in some spots.

Residents were being urged to stay home Wednesday and stay off the roads if possible. The storm containing heavy snow and strong, gusty winds was expected to kick into high gear by early Wednesday afternoon and continue through early Thursday.

State offices were closed Wednesday, and Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy had declared a state of emergency. Officials also warned another round of power outages could occur.

Most areas were expected to see at least 8 inches of snow, although coastal areas will likely see less accumulation. Minor to moderate coastal flooding was also expected.