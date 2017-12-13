TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Bitter cold is facing hunters as New Jersey’s black bear hunt resumes for four more days.

State environmental officials decided to add the extra days after the harvest fell short this year.

Hunters bagged 382 black bears overall during both segments of the 12-day hunt that ended Saturday.

But only 21 of the 135 bruins culled had been “tagged,” or documented prior to the hunt. That’s six fewer than the 20-percent threshold required in the state game code to avoid an extension.

The hunt resumes at sunrise Wednesday and conclude shortly after sunset on Saturday. The bear zones include all of Sussex, Warren, Morris and Hunterdon counties, and parts of Bergen, Passaic, Mercer and Somerset.

There were 636 black bears killed during the 2016 hunt.