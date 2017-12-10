TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Bear hunters in New Jersey will be able to take to the woods for another four days this week.

The state’s division of fish and wildlife on Sunday announced a four-day extension of the December portion of the hunt from Wednesday until after sunset Saturday.

Officials said a preliminary total of 382 bears have been taken during six-day segments in October and December, but that total includes only 21 of the 135 bears “tagged” or documented prior to the hunt.

That is six fewer than the 20-percent threshold required in the state game code to avoid an extension.

About 60 people protested the hunt in Fredon Township on Saturday’s final scheduled day. A hunter on Thursday killed the 4,000th bear since the hunt resumed in 2003 following a three-decade moratorium.