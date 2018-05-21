EXETER, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire prep school has hired an interim principal to succeed its departing leader, who helped respond to allegations of sexual abuse against former staff members and students.

Phillips Exeter Academy said Monday that Bill Rawson will be interim principal. Lisa MacFarlane said in February that she would return to the University of New Hampshire after three years of leading the school.

MacFarlane was in charge while revelations of past sexual misconduct came to light, mostly from decades earlier. She was previously at the University of New Hampshire for 28 years as a provost and academic vice president.

Rawson worked at a Washington, D.C., international law firm for over three decades. He is a graduate of Phillips Exeter and worked there as an admissions officer. He starts in July.