OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A new coalition of business, political and educational leaders aims to address Nebraska’s economic issues and improve the state’s competitiveness.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that Blueprint Nebraska intends to work on several issues statewide, including innovation, entrepreneurship, workforce, taxes and infrastructure. Gov. Pete Ricketts and University of Nebraska President Hank Bounds are participating in the initiative.

Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Bryan Slone says the group plans to unveil the initiative within a few weeks. He says the idea is to collaboratively build the state’s economic future.

Attorney Mike Flood says he’s pleased to see the state’s top leaders working together. He says Ricketts and Bounds collaborating is a “bright spot” of the initiative because the two leaders have often disagreed on the state’s higher education funding.

