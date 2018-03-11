BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Indiana University Bloomington says its new Center for Rural Engagement will support regional efforts to address opportunities and needs in 11 southwest central counties.
IU says the focus and vision of the new center grew out of discussions with local residents, community leaders and the heads of regional organizations.
The center will focus initially on health and wellness, sustainable communities and environments, and arts and culture. IU says the center also plans to address projects related to education, economic development, and capacity building and leadership development.
The 11 counties the center will work in are Brown, Crawford, Daviess, Dubois, Greene, Lawrence, Martin, Monroe, Orange, Owen and Washington.
The project announced last week is being funded by a $10 million Lilly Endowment grant.