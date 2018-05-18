HONOLULU (AP) — Officials behind plans for a new Hawaii State Hospital say the future facility will be more secure, safer for staff and better suited for patients with mental health issues.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports artist renderings for the new four-story Hawaii State Hospital in Kaneohe were unveiled at a news conference earlier this week.

The new building will replace the Goddard Building that was demolished in 2016 and bring Hawaii State Hospital’s total capacity up to 252.

Architects and designers say the facility’s design will make it possible for one person to monitor an entire floor.

They say all of the doors can be managed by a single person working in a “control booth.”

Other security features include a 16-foot (5-meter) “anti-climb fence.”

The hospital is expected to open in 2021.

___

Information from: Honolulu Star-Advertiser, http://www.staradvertiser.com