NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut city is suing the company that manufactures OxyContin for “deceptive marketing” that is blamed for the city’s opioid crisis.
New Haven filed a lawsuit against Purdue Pharma Tuesday seeking compensation for costs faced by police, social services and first responders combating the crisis.
Several states have sued the company, including New Jersey, Ohio and New Hampshire.
Democratic Mayor Toni Harp tells the New Haven Register the city has joined in on the lawsuit because it believes the epidemic has to do with how people are accessing opioids that were “legally dispensed and probably over-prescribed.”
The company has denied the allegations. In a statement to the newspaper, Purdue says they are troubled by the opioid crisis and dedicated to being part of the solution.