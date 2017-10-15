Share story

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — New Haven police say they will be announcing a $50,000 reward and other investigation updates in the unsolved killing of a 14-year-old boy in July.

Police Chief Anthony Campbell is scheduled to make the announcement Monday with relatives of victim Tyrick Keyes.

Police say Tyrick was shot multiple times by a masked gunman on Bassett Street around 9:30 p.m. on July 16. Police and family say he was a member of an anti-gun violence group, enjoyed basketball and dancing and was looking forward to his first year at Hillhouse High School.

The $50,000 award was approved by Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy and is for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the killer.

Police say they’re hoping the reward coaxes people to come forward with information.

