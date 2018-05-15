NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Police in Connecticut say a 15-year-old boy was shot while standing on the front porch of a home by a masked man.

New Haven police say the teen was shot at about 8:45 p.m. Monday on Orchard Street.

Officer David Hartman says the boy was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital where he is said to be in stable condition.

His name was not released.

The only information police released about the suspect is that he was masked.

The shooting remains under investigation and police are asking members of the public who may have information to contact investigators.