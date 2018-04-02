NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — New Haven officials are proposing parking meter rate changes they say would make parking in the city easier.

WTNH-TV reports the New Haven Parking Authority is considering adjusting rates based on demand. Director Doug Hausladen says parking near the Audubon Arts district, Elm Street area and Government Center would all be discounted in the evening hours. Parking rates in premium zones would increase.

Hausladen says the biggest challenges have been monthly parking for business employees, residential parking and visitor parking. He believes the program will work.

Some drivers don’t think the rate changes will help. They say higher prices on top of a potential tax hike will only hurt residents.

