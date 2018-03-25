CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire’s 23rd annual Maple Weekend is coming to a close, but some sugar houses have events planned through the end of the month.

The New Hampshire Maple Producers Association says nearly 100 sugar houses will be open to the public this weekend to demonstrate the centuries-old craft of turning sap into syrup. Many offer samples of fresh syrup and candies, as well as coffee and doughnuts.

Visitors who make it to five different locations and fill out a sugar house passport can be entered into a drawing for prizes. The association also is sponsoring a photo contest, with details posted at https://nhmapleproducers.com/maple-month .