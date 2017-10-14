NEWPORT, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire woman is headed to prison after her friend was killed in a crash.

WMUR-TV reports that 37-year-old Amber King of Claremont was sentenced Friday to three-and-a-half to seven years in prison. She pleaded guilty to negligent homicide and second-degree assault in the April 2016 crash.

A female passenger died in the crash and another woman was seriously injured.

Prosecutors and King agreed that she was speeding in Claremont and had illegal drugs in her system before the fatal crash.

Judge Brian Tucker cited King’s addiction, lack of a criminal record and her taking responsibility for her actions as factors in her favor.

Sullivan County Attorney Mark Hathaway said he doesn’t accept the notion that addiction is a mitigating circumstance to criminal conduct.