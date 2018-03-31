BRENTWOOD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire woman has been convicted of abusing twin toddlers, leaving one of them blind in one eye.
Twenty-nine-year-old Jami Castine of Epping was found guilty on Friday of three counts of first-degree assault and one count of second-degree assault.
Prosecutors say Castine had volunteered to watch a friend’s 18-month-old twin boys between March 31 and April 8, 2016, when one of the boys was found unresponsive at her home.
Prosecutors say the child was left with lifelong brain damage and permanent blindness in his left eye.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Autopsy disputes police account of fatal Sacramento shooting VIEW
- Young people run from Trump in new AP-NORC poll
- How Trump got to 'yes' on the biggest purge of Russian spies in U.S. history
- Donald Trump Jr.’s wife reportedly found ‘sexy texts’ from Aubrey O’Day while he was in the shower
- Trump loses a trusted aide, White House anxiety lingers
Castine’s lawyers said she did not cause the abuse and said there’s no evidence proving who did.
She’s scheduled to be sentenced on June 8 and faces 30 to 90 years in prison.