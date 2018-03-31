BRENTWOOD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire woman has been convicted of abusing twin toddlers, leaving one of them blind in one eye.

Twenty-nine-year-old Jami Castine of Epping was found guilty on Friday of three counts of first-degree assault and one count of second-degree assault.

Prosecutors say Castine had volunteered to watch a friend’s 18-month-old twin boys between March 31 and April 8, 2016, when one of the boys was found unresponsive at her home.

Prosecutors say the child was left with lifelong brain damage and permanent blindness in his left eye.

Castine’s lawyers said she did not cause the abuse and said there’s no evidence proving who did.

She’s scheduled to be sentenced on June 8 and faces 30 to 90 years in prison.