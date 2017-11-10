TILTON, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire Veterans Home is welcoming Veterans Day with visits from various public officials.

Among them is Republican Gov. Chris Sununu, who was speaking at an event at the Tilton home’s Town Hall on Friday. Democratic Rep. Annie Kuster also was attending.

On Saturday, the annual Veterans Day Ceremony will take place at the New Hampshire Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen. Brigadier Gen. David Mikolaities, Deputy Adjutant Gen. Warren Perry and representatives from the Disabled American Veterans are among those attending.