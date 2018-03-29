BOSCAWEN, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery has plans for a new multimedia learning center.
NH1 reports the Veterans Heritage Learning will capture the stories of New Hampshire veterans and the state’s military history. The 1,200-square-foot center will include an interactive touchscreen, kiosks and a theater.
Retired Brig. Gen. Steve Curry, who serves as fundraising chairman, says officials hope to attract more students with the learning center. Curry says the center will work with schools to coordinate visits.
Officials have raised almost 40 percent of their $700,000 goal for the center. They say the fundraising plan will go public when the center raises $350,000.
The center is scheduled to open Nov. 11 during a Veterans Day ceremony.