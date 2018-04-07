CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire state troopers say a wrong-way motorist nearly collided with three law enforcement vehicles on Interstate 93 before being arrested.

Troopers say they stopped northbound traffic early Saturday in the Concord area as the motorist failed to heed efforts to get him to stop.

Troopers eventually arrested 26-year-old Allen Peterson, of Manchester. He’s charged with drunken driving, reckless operation and disobeying a police officer.

No one was hurt in the episode, and Peterson was released on bail. It was unclear if he’d hired a lawyer, and a phone number for him couldn’t be located.