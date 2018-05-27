CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A commission is going to be looking at who is eligible to be buried at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen.

The question is whether the veterans’ cemetery is open to those who served in the National Guard, even if they were never called to active duty.

The Concord Monitor reports the status was common in the years before the Gulf War of 1991.

Cemetery Director Michael Horn some who “wore the uniform,” but are treated differently than people who served on active duty are asking about the policy.

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu signed a bill this month that creates a commission to study several issues with the cemetery, including “whether non-veterans should be eligible to be interred at the cemetery at no expense.”

Information from: Concord Monitor, http://www.concordmonitor.com