CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire plans to weigh in as the Supreme Court takes up the issue of sales tax collection on internet purchases.

The court recently agreed to hear a case involving a 2016 law in South Dakota requiring out-of-state sellers like Overstock.com and Wayfair to collect and turn over sales tax to the state. Under previous Supreme Court rulings, when internet retailers don’t have a physical presence in a state, they can’t be forced to collect taxes on sales into that state.

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu and Attorney General Gordon MacDonald say New Hampshire will file a friend-of-the-court brief urging the court to maintain existing precedent. They expect to work with other states that also have no sales tax to file the brief sometime in the next few months.