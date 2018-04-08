CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire Supreme Court is getting ready to welcome its 36th chief justice.
Associate Justice Robert J. Lynn will be sworn in as chief justice by Republican Gov. Chris Sununu on Monday at noon.
Lynn worked as a federal prosecutor before becoming a superior court judge in 1992. He was nominated to the state supreme court in 2010 by Democratic Gov. John Lynch.
Lynn said his priorities as chief justice would include further implementation of the judicial system’s switch to electronic filing and record-keeping, and working with the education department to revive the understanding of civics among young people.
He succeeds Linda Dalianis, who stepped down after reaching the mandatory retirement age of 70.