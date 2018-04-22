CAMPTON, N.H. (AP) — A 19th-century mill community with possible Native American ties will be this year’s site for the archaeology field school’s summer program, run by New Hampshire’s Division of Historical Resources.

The Livermore Falls or “the Hollow” was once the site of pulp mills, a tannery and a fish hatchery. It also included homes, a boarding house, stores and a schoolhouse. Recently, there is evidence to suggest that Native Americans may have once occupied the location.

David Trubey, a New Hampshire archaeologist, will direct fieldwork and instruction.

Participants will have a hands-on experience in data recovery techniques, artifact identification and excavation documentation. The field school conforms to the archaeology standards set by the National Park Service. Sessions take place on July 9-20 and July 23-Aug. 3.