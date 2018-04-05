CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire is asking the federal government to declare a major disaster in the state following March storms that caused flooding, storm surges and waves as high as 18 feet.

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu sent the letter Thursday to President Donald Trump following the storms which hit the state’s coastline March 2 through March 8. Among the hardest hit area was Rockingham County, where four towns suffered damage to their seawalls. A coastal highway also was damaged and several dozen roadways were closed in Rye, Seabrook, Hampton and North Hampton. Several of those communities also experienced beach erosion.

In early March, two powerful nor’easters hit the region in less than a week. The storms dumped snow on several states and caused widespread power outages and travel disruptions.