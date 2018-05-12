MEREDITH, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire Republican Party has adjourned its state convention without changing its party platform.
Saturday’s meeting at Inter-Lakes High School was held to consider platform changes. The changes included stating the party supports a comprehensive fight against the opioid crisis in New Hampshire, including education, rehabilitation and interdiction. Delegates also were set to decide whether to add a statement saying that the party believes someone who agrees with you 80 percent of the time is an ally and not a traitor.
The convention was closed to the media.
WMUR-TV reported the convention adjourned Saturday without taking action on proposals to drop the platform’s longtime stated support for marriage only “between one man and one woman.”
