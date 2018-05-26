CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire has been awarded nearly $8 million by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to modernize public housing for families and senior citizens around the state.

The grant was part of the department’s Capital Fund Program, which offers annual funding to all 50 states and U.S. territory Puerto Rico. Public housing authorities will use the funding to complete large-scale improvements in communities all over New Hampshire, including replacing roofs and making energy-efficient upgrades to replace old plumbing and electrical systems.

Manchester and Nashua received the most federal aid, $2.2 million and $1.2 million respectively.